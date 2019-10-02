Pasta alla vodka was never part of my Italian-American restaurant repertoire as a kid -- I'd go for the aglio e olio instead (or, if given the opportunity, a cheese calzone with a dish of marinara for dunking). As an adult, though, vodka sauce speaks to me: creamy, spicy, tomatoey, and a bump up from macaroni and cheese and arguably easier to make. I wanted a version that was creamy without being heavy or gloppy, rich without being cheese-laden, and with a deep, intense tomato flavor. Keep a spot in your heart for your local red-sauce standby's vodka sauce -- but try this one, too.