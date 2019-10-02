To bake the meatballs: Instead of pan-frying the meatballs, you can also bake them. Transfer the baking sheet of uncooked meatballs to a rack in the middle of a 400F oven and bake until the meatballs are lightly browned on the outside and cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes. They are done when an instant-read thermometer inserted into the middle reads 165F. Bring the marinara sauce to simmer in a large high-sided sauté pan or Dutch oven and once the meatballs are cooked, transfer them to the sauce. Simmer gently for 5 minutes and serve.