On a recent visit to San Francisco, I stopped by The Four Season's MKT Restaurant for dinner. They had modern California style dishes on their menu, but I couldn't resist ordering their Green Goddess salad. I've taken a few liberties with their recipe that calls for a water bath to keep the dressing bright green. I skipped that step and it seems to stay green as long as it is refrigerated.
I was pleasantly surprised to see that this versatile dressing and dip still seemed current even though it was created in the 1920s by The Palace Hotel's chef. He named it after an actor staying at the hotel who was starring in a local play called "The Green Goddess." The creamy salad dressing was very popular through the 1980s, and then it pretty much disappeared on most menus. I'm glad it's making a comeback.
Green Goddess dressing is a blend of fresh herbs, mayonnaise and a touch of vinegar. Every cook or chef has his or her own version. I like the addition of capers, shallot and anchovy paste. It adds a deep layer of flavor. I love the green tinted dressing that is equally at home drizzled over baby gem lettuces, a dip for crudité or a happy accompaniment to grilled or steamed artichokes.
Tarragon has a very distinct anise flavor and is essential in this recipe. To amp it up further you can use tarragon vinegar instead of red wine vinegar. Make sure to choose fresh herbs. I think this recipe is well balanced and not too thick. If you find you prefer a more liquid consistency, thin it out with a bit of water, olive oil or plain yogurt. You can keep this refrigerated, well covered, for a week.
MKT Green Goddess Dressing
Makes about 1 1/2 cups
2 tablespoons dill leaves
2 tablespoons tarragon leaves
2 tablespoons chopped chives
2 tablespoons basil leaves
1 small bunch Italian parsley leaves, no stems
1 small shallot
2 tablespoons drained and rinsed capers
2 tablespoons red wine or tarragon vinegar or lemon juice
1 teaspoon anchovy paste
3/4 cup best quality mayonnaise
White pepper, to taste
Combine all the ingredients in a high-powered blender or in a food processor and process until it is well blended. Taste for seasoning. Transfer it to a container with an airtight top. Refrigerate until serving.
