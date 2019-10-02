This weekend we began closing the cottage up North, and part of closing the cottage means cleaning out the fridge. The goal is to use up as much food as possible, so you don't have to lug anything home. The ingredients I had to use up were green beans, a few baby potatoes and sweet bell pepper, and to me that screams Minestrone soup. It's a hearty soup with lots of chopped vegetables in a tomato broth with a big finish of fresh herbs.
Not only was this week cold and rainy with lots of inside closing duties, but we also had to get into the cold lake to take out a boat lift. All I can say is thank goodness for cottage friends, we couldn't have done it without them. And the only way I was going to say thank you and warm them up was by serving them this soup with a side of grilled corn bread in front of a crackling fire.
Minestrone Soup
Serves 5-6
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, diced
1 large carrot, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
2 cups diced yellow potatoes
2 tablespoons minced garlic
2 teaspoons dried basil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 can (156ml) tomato paste
4 cups of vegetable broth
2 cups water
2 cups chopped green beans
1 can (19 oz/540 mL) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1/2 cup elbow macaroni
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/3 chopped fresh parsley
Salt
In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions, carrot, red bell pepper, potatoes, garlic, basil and oregano; cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes or until onions have softened.
Stir in tomato paste; cook, stirring often for 1 minutes, or until tomato paste starts to stick to the bottom of the pot. Stir in vegetable stock, water, and green beans. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium low, cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Stir in chickpeas and pasta; cover and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until pasta is tender.
Add pepper and parsley. Taste and season to taste with salt.
Tasty tips:
Use whatever vegetables you have on hand - celery, cauliflower, zucchini, diced tomato, etc.
Keeping the lid on the pot while simmering the soup will keep all the tasty broth in the pot and will give you enough juice to cook the pasta. If you find the soup too thick, add a bit more water or stock.
Substitute dried herbs for fresh herbs
This soup is the best when it's served with grilled bread or garlic bread.
(Kary Osmond is a Canadian recipe developer and former television host of the popular daytime cooking show "Best Recipes Ever." Her easy recipes include helpful tips to guide you along the way, and her love of plant-based cooking offers healthy alternatives to some of your favorite dishes. Learn more at
.)
(c) 2019, KARY OSMOND. DISTRIBUTED BY TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.