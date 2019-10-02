As summer ends and cooler temperatures make their way in, you may be digging out your jackets and coats from last season to get ready for the changing weather. Most people see the crisp breeze and falling leaves as a welcome reprieve after spending months battling the summer heat.
While I do love summer, fall is my personal favorite season for fashion--especially jackets. I love outerwear that expresses my style and personality while also keeping me cozy. The best part is you can find jackets at every price point to suit every budget. While there's a unique jacket for every fall fashionista, there are a couple of must-haves for any closet. Here are my suggestions for the most stylish jacket staples to have in your wardrobe.
Denim
A denim jacket is beyond practical. So much so that there's not much I can say about it that isn't already understood. It's a lot like a pair of jeans (I mean, they are made of the same material). And like jeans, you can wear a denim jacket with anything. It's timeless, it's built to last, and it transcends all categories of style. From the avant-garde to the off-duty office gal, whether you're a girly girl or a tomboy, the denim jacket is for everyone. And your denim jacket doesn't have to only be for fall. I get good use out of my denim jackets in the spring and summer so it's a great piece that will last season upon season.
Leather
The leather jacket is my No. 1 go-to for fall. Think of it as the "little black dress of jackets." Like the denim jacket you can dress it down or dress it up as the need arises. If you're in the market for one I suggest hitting your nearest thrift store to see if you can find a great vintage leather jacket. You would be surprised what great pieces people part with. If you feel like splurging, a quality leather jacket is also a great investment piece that will last you for years to come. And worry not, if you're against real leather, there are plenty of stylish faux and vegan leather options.
Trench
The trench is like that one friend you have that meshes well with everyone--a total chameleon and the type of pal you can bring anywhere and trust she'll be well received, entertained, and akin to any vibe. Sort of like the denim jacket, the trench is also timeless and proves its practicality at the sight of a rain cloud or when paired with a wind-vulnerable party dress. There are some fresh updates that are currently trending but sometimes classic reigns supreme.
Blazer
I would like to propose that we once and for all lay to rest the idea that the blazer's only place is in the office. This bossy topper really ought to be seen for what it is, and not relegated to the dowdy associations of yester-year. Even frumpier blazers are making a comeback! I've been getting total Murphy Brown vibes from all these plaid, oversized numbers we're seeing everywhere for every occasion, and I'm not opposed to it. So, the proof is in the pudding when it comes to when and where the ol' blazer applies. If your look needs some blazer representation, I suggest finding a blazer that catches your eye on your next shopping trip or pulling one you already own but don't wear very often wnr taking it for a spin.
