I would like to propose that we once and for all lay to rest the idea that the blazer's only place is in the office. This bossy topper really ought to be seen for what it is, and not relegated to the dowdy associations of yester-year. Even frumpier blazers are making a comeback! I've been getting total Murphy Brown vibes from all these plaid, oversized numbers we're seeing everywhere for every occasion, and I'm not opposed to it. So, the proof is in the pudding when it comes to when and where the ol' blazer applies. If your look needs some blazer representation, I suggest finding a blazer that catches your eye on your next shopping trip or pulling one you already own but don't wear very often wnr taking it for a spin.