Q: I work hard to apply the techniques in your column. However, in a tough moment I still wonder what to do. Can you summarize a guideline you use with clients to improve their effectiveness?



A: Yes, there is an Arab proverb, "The mouth should have three gatekeepers. Is it true? Is it kind? And is it necessary?" Work often throws us interpersonal curve balls. Even my well-trained clients run into situations where they have no idea what to do.



Is it true doesn't mean say whatever flies into our head. There are truths that are both unkind and unnecessary to say out loud.



If a co-worker is late there are multiple accurate statements. You might say, "You're irresponsible," or "I need your report at the beginning of the meeting." Which statement is both true and kind? In general, statements that are behavioral and specific are both true and kind.



Is it kind does not mean having no boundaries, or being nice. Kindness and niceness are not the same thing. Kindness is about empathy and understanding the power we have to impact each other. To the extent we have self-knowledge, especially about our weaknesses, we tend to be kind to others.



Is it necessary, means say the least you can say. The more we talk, the less others listen. The more we listen, the more we don't need to talk. When you have achieved your result, be wise enough to stop. People can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory by continuing to speak after agreement.



When you decide what is true remember your truth is not universal truth. What is not effective is when we insist everyone agree with our truth.



Don't let a power struggle over truth ruin a negotiation. Focus instead on results. Kindness facilitates results because kindness requires understanding the needs of others. No one can negotiate well without appreciating (not judging) the needs of others.



None of these three gatekeepers will keep us from privately having negative feelings, judgments and nasty thoughts. What these gatekeepers do is keep us from undermining our goals by broadcasting negative opinions.



Business offers an opportunity to solve the problems facing all of us on Earth. But, the problems facing all of us are complex, frightening and drenched in conflict. We will not find solutions critical to our survival if we cannot bridge our interpersonal differences.



The problems of our world are complicated and the timeline to solve these problems is short. The three gatekeepers of the mouth may determine whether we can work together to save all of us or ruin our world before we understand just how much we need each other.



The last word(s)



Q: I have a hobby I love, but I don't know if I can make a living at it. Is there a way to find out?



A: Yes, anything worth doing well is worth doing part-time and badly (at least at first).



