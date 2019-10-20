Q: I am feeling discouraged. Most of why I am not succeeding has to do with other people. I try hard but don't get anywhere. So many people are stupid, unhelpful and judgmental. How can you get ahead when the world seems against you?



A: You'll get ahead if you realize that the more you blame others for your results the less power you'll have. Your discouragement is understandable. People can be stupid, unhelpful and judgmental, however, the way you react determines your achievements and life contentment.



Even brilliant people like Bill Gates find the world is against them. I just watched an excellent documentary, "Inside the Mind of Bill Gates. He is knee-deep in problem-solving while most people are fearful or complain.



He has also had big adversities. He had a viable solution about global warming that was sidelined with President Trump's tariff war with China. What I admire most about Gates is his indomitable attitude about failure. He digests setbacks, gathers smarter people and redoubles his plan with an improved approach.



Lesser mortals, including myself, spend considerable time in self-pity. Self-pity compounds if we believe that lucky, lovable or smarter people don't experience much failure. The truth is a human life is a string of failures. A good human life is a string of failures that result in beginning again wiser.



No matter how small your contribution to a problem, accountability is where your power lies. Yes, other people will act in ways that impede your progress. However, accountability means these same difficult people show up to be our teachers compelling us to learn new things.



I think one thing Gates seems to do well is not blame himself when situations turn against him. I've seen a lot of my clients suffer not just with adversity but with a belief that problems are proof of inherent badness or inadequacy. Problem solving and self-blame cannot co-exist.



For my clients who are parents, I ask them to imagine what they would say or do for their children. For my clients who are not parents, I ask them to imagine what they'd say or do if they had kids. I am surprised how hard it is for most of us to love the one person from whom we can't escape.



So take your time to lick your wounds when discouraged but then get up and stare at your problem to find anything you have the power to change. Unless you are willing to give away your power avoid succumbing to the seduction and powerlessness of blame.



The last word(s)



Q: It seems like every time I open my mouth someone finds what I am saying offensive. I try to be sensitive. Is there a clever way to not step on people's toes?



A: No, many people right now are lying in wait to be offended. Saying less and listening more is the only safe alternative.



