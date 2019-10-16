The best way to prepare for the senior years, and live those years with purpose, is to keep our eyes on the Lord Jesus Christ. Those who find themselves in senior living homes can still make Christ the center of life, by reading His Word that will lead us to seeing life from God's point of view. This is what strengthens us in difficulties and sustains us day by day. "He gives power to the weak, and to those who have no might He increases strength" (Isaiah 40:29).