With Bob Jones
Q 1 - Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-K 5 4 H-J 5 4 3 D-A 8 6 C-A 10 8
As dealer, what call would you make?
A - Back in the Culbertson era, and a bit beyond, a hand with 2 ½ quick tricks was a mandatory opening bid. It is not mandatory today, although many would open this hand. We like to be conservative with 4-3-3-3 shape and pass with fewer than 13 points.
Q 2 - North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-Q H-A 4 D-K Q 10 6 3 2 C-A J 7 4
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1D Pass 1H Pass
?
What call would you make?
A - 2D, 3D, or 2C? We like to convey as much info as possible, so we like 2C now hoping to bid 3D next.
Q 3 - East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-4 H-10 D-A 9 7 6 3 C-A K Q J 7 4
As dealer, what call would you make?
A - 6-5 hands with all their values in the long suits play much stronger than their high-card points. This hand is well worth a reverse. Open 1C.
Q 4 - Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-10 4 3 H-A K 9 6 5 4 D-Void C-J 7 5 2
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1C Pass 1H Dbl
Pass 3D 4C 4D
Pass Pass ?
What call would you make?
A - Don't stop now. This hand has enormous potential. Bid 4H and let partner decide which game to play.
Q 5 - North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-J 9 H-K 4 2 D-Q J 7 3 C-7 6 5 3
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1S Pass 1NT Pass
2H Pass ?
What call would you make?
A - We would bid 2S with a stronger hand to give partner another chance to bid. We want to make it end with this hand and would pass 2H.
Q 6 - East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-Q 8 6 5 H-8 6 D-4 2 C-Q J 9 7 3
Partner opens 1D and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
A - In olden times, you needed six points to respond to an opening bid. Most respond with five today. Bid 1S.
