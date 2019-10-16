With Bob Jones
Both vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
S-Q 10 5
H-9 6 4 3
D-K 9 3
C-K Q 5
WEST EAST
S-3 S-9 7 4 2
H-A K 8 2 H-Q J 10 7
D-Q 10 2 D-J 6
C-9 7 4 3 2 C-A J 10
SOUTH
S-A K J 8 6
H-5
D-A 8 7 5 4
C-8 6
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1S Pass 1NT Pass
2D Pass 3S Pass
4S All pass
Opening lead: Ace of H
The Forcing One No Trump response to a major-suit opening has become standard with today's tournament players. One of the advantages is that responder can tell opener whether his invitational raise is based on three-card or four-card support. In today's auction, North's delayed raise showed specifically three-card spade support.
East played the queen of hearts under his partner's ace at trick one, promising that he held the jack. West continued with a low heart to East's 10, ruffed by South. The contract would be easy if both spades and diamonds split 3-2, but that was against the odds. South took a line of play that only needed for diamonds to split 3-2. He led a club to dummy's king and East's ace. East continued with another heart, ruffed by South.
Declarer cashed the ace and king of diamonds, followed by the queen of clubs, before exiting dummy with a third diamond. West won with his queen and shifted to a low trump. South played low in dummy and won with the jack in his hand. Declarer now had a high crossruff for the last four tricks. This was an elegant line of play that would be missed by many declarers.
Note that had the defenders not kept forcing South to ruff, declarer could have played on similar lines and eventually drawn the trumps before cashing his long diamonds.
