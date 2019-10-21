BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Glen Powell was born in Austin, Texas, on this day in 1988. This birthday star has made his mark in such movies as "Set It Up," "Hidden Figures" and "Everybody Wants Some." On the small screen, he portrayed Chad Radwell on "Scream Queens" and has appeared on episodes of "NCIS," "Rizzoli & Isles" and "CSI: Miami." Powell will next appear with Tom Cruise in the much-anticipated sequel "Top Gun: Maverick."



ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your loved ones are dependable. You know that someone will be there for you tomorrow and will still be there in the days after that. If you must buy something like a kitchen appliance, go for something that will last a long time.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Romantic twosomes can make beautiful music together under today's celestial conditions. In order to avoid unnecessary interruptions, put the phone on silent, turn off the computer, tune in to some good music and enjoy your time together.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Time flies when you're having fun. Your faith and loyalty will keep loved ones on a path that leads to profitability. Put your hopes and needs temporarily on hold and place the emphasis on the desires of others.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): A loved one may intuitively give you the validation you need to set your sights higher. Someone's love and affection are like ocean waves and will eventually wear away your resistance; you may want to give in to the inevitable.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on the big things, not the little things. Don't waste your hard-earned money on roses that soon fade when you can buy a rose bush for a lasting supply. Buy something that reflects good taste and lasting beauty.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You might not feel you look your best. Loved ones will ignore the blemish on your nose because they see the real you. The laws of attraction will work in your favor whether your desire is to seal a deal or steal a kiss.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You can rub everyone the right way rather than the wrong way. Use your kindness like a balm to soothe away minor irritants. A new rug for your hallway or a new pair of shoes might fit perfectly into your shopping plans.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tasks that require logical thinking will be easier than usual to complete unless your friends distract you with other ideas. Concentrate on being a busy little bee, as your business intuition will help you make much more honey.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Charity begins at home. Your most generous and benevolent urges can find a suitable outlet in your own back yard. If you are willing to compromise, you will be able to use your rainy-day stash to its best advantage.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Ask for sound advice and you will surely receive it. Once you have it you should act on it rather than filing it away. Acting on a whim, however, won't bring you the lasting success and power you crave.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may have a busy day at the office responding to voicemails and emails, and perhaps dealing with challenging issues. Take it in stride and get home as soon as you can to enjoy what could be a romantic evening.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let love run its natural course. The emphasis could be placed on sensitivity to someone else's needs as well as a quest for inner harmony. Permanent financial improvement is possible if you restrain your passing impulses.



IF OCTOBER 21 IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your zest for life is obvious as the upcoming four to six weeks unfold. You are ready, willing and able to take the initiative if there is something important to your overall happiness. Consider joining a gym or starting an exercise program to make mental and physical health a priority. Focus on friendships rather than business plans during late December and January, when your practical side is at a low point. This could be a great time for a vacation or travel, but not a good time to launch a new investment plan. Maintain a low profile in February and March, when an infraction of the rules could land you in hot water. Handle your responsibilities in a mature and diligent fashion. Wait until April to make your ambitious plans a reality.



Learn more at https://magihelena.com/ Questions? Reach out to Helena at questions@magihelena.com.



(c) 2019 TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.