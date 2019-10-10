Gusner says the two most important types of coverage are supplemental liability, which typically costs an extra $10 to $15 per day, and the collision damage waiver, which will add $10 to $20 per day to your rate. Supplemental liability covers you for bodily injury and property damage you cause to others, typically up to $1 million. Your rental agency may automatically provide a small amount of liability insurance, depending on state law, but "in many states these limits are low and may not cover you adequately if you're in an at-fault accident," she says.