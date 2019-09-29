Conch-quest! Miami native wants to put tasty, nutritious mollusk on America's menu

Laroi Jackson has fond memories of growing up in Miami . "A great way to grow up," he says. "Just family and friends all over -- everyone was close, you know, like you were exactly where you belonged."



And it wasn't just the time spent with family and friends that still mean so much to Jackson, 53. It was the sunny days and the warm nights. It was the impromptu boxing matches with friends and foes. It was Bob Griese's Dolphins and it was the conch. The conch salad, to be specific. And not store-bought conch salad or restaurant conch salad. Jackson's nostalgic nosh was sold by the cup on street corners and on the beach. "They were selling conch salad everywhere in Miami but you had to know where those 'everywheres' were," he says. "Someone would pull up their car, pop open the trunk, set up a cooler filled with ice and conch salad, and they'd just start selling until they were out."



And according to Jackson, that wouldn't take long. "People in Miami love conch. They'd line up and buy a bunch of conch for lunch, for dinner, to bring home to their family. It wasn't like in other parts of the country where no one even knew what conch was. In Miami, it was huge. I mean, so many people coming from the Caribbean, coming from Cuba. They had a real love for it. But everywhere else, it's always been a food that's flown beneath the radar. You only find it in little pockets around the country."



Decades after his own corner-conch experiences, Jackson considers it his mission to change that.



And he's off to a strong start. After selling conch salad in his own old-school way -- "Fairs, flea markets, on the beach," he says -- Jackson opened up "A Taste of Miami Conch" in Clearwater, Florida, in 2015, and began preaching the conch gospel. And not just conch. Crab, oysters, barbecue ribs and shrimp make regular appearances on Jackson's menu. But conch is still king. Well, queen, actually. Jackson says he only uses queen conch, which comes from 15-foot-deep waters in the Atlantic Ocean, south of Key West and north of the Caribbean islands. "It's 100-percent clean," he says. "All I have to do is prepare it."



And it's the preparation that's key. "Some people think they can cut it up and throw it into the fryer and serve it to you just like that. Do that and you might as well be eating your car tire," Jackson says. "The secret to good conch is how you prepare it, how you tenderize it, how you interact with it. That's what I do better than anyone."



Conch salad is a cold, colorful comfort food that features conch mixed with select vegetables -- or fruit, in some versions -- and seasonings.



Recently, Jackson began shipping conch to customers across the country. "I'm spreading the word," he says. "It's the greatest food that people know nothing about."



Coming out of its shell



Conch fans swear by its taste and rave about its nutritional value. A good source of lean protein, calcium, iron, magnesium and vitamins E and B12, according to many nutritionists, conch is considered an aphrodisiac in some circles. "Conch is the ocean's true delicacy," Jackson says. "And it's a power food. It has it all."



Jackson says he's spent years learning more about conch, doing online and first-hand research about its growth cycle, its best habitats, its health benefits and its culinary potential. Of course, Jackson says he began doing his most valuable research when he was a kid in Miami. "I'd think 'man, this guy puts in these huge chunks of tomato but all he's doing is hiding the fact that he's not including enough conch' or 'this guy puts in way too much seasoning. He's just covering up the taste of some bad conch,'" he says. "Even back then, I knew what I liked and what I didn't like and I knew how I could make conch in ways that would appeal to everyone."



'The nucleus'



Online reviewers of Jackson's restaurant gush about his food but they also rave about his prowess as a host -- an always-smiling, storytelling, wise-cracking ball of energy who ends up being as memorable to his customers as the food he serves. And that's high praise for a man who considers cooking the greatest way to share his life with others.



Jackson talks about spending summers with his great-grandmother in North Carolina, listening to her tell stories about her parents and her grandparents, rarely stopping the preparation of what Jackson called "a mountain of food" that eventually filled the kitchen.



"She'd start at five in the morning and people would bring in a bushel of apples, they'd bring in blueberries. They'd bring a ton of stuff. And by seven, that kitchen would be buzzing, filled with apple cider, apple pie, blueberry jam. Grandma would make everything," Jackson says. "I was just a little kid and there's a bunch of people loving me, spoiling me, eating, laughing. It was awesome, man. Good memories."



Memories, Jackson says, he now tries to create for others. "The kitchen should be the nucleus of the family. Always moving, always busy, always people in and out. And always conversation," he says. "And when everyone would sit around the dinner table? Man, forget it. That's where it all went down. That's where everything happened."



Jackson replicates that same kitchen-as-nucleus approach at his restaurant, "When I'm cooking, I have my music on, I'm talking to the customers, I'm moving, having fun," he says.



No normal journey



Jackson's path to his current conch-centric life included time training to be a professional boxer, a jet mechanic in the U.S. Air Force, an ice-truck unloader, a construction worker and a longshoreman. Jackson says he spent time in prison as well, serving an eight-month sentence for possession and sale of cocaine that ended in 2006. Jackson says he stayed positive by mapping out his future from his cell in New River Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida. "I didn't have my freedom, I didn't have any money but I had a thought, a plan and I knew I could speak things into existence," Jackson says. "I started writing out my plan, reading how I could make it work. I made myself smarter and stronger. I built up my will to do this."



By the time Jackson began selling conch on the Florida beach circuit, setting up his tent in Tampa and Clearwater on an "awareness campaign," selling four- and eight-ounce cups of conch to drum up interest in his business, he'd already crowned himself the 'Conch Czar.' After graduating to his current space in Clearwater in 2015, Jackson spent weeks painting the building's interior and exterior, assembling a kitchen, making small repairs and doing numerous other projects. "I've probably taken 10 days off in four years," he says. "I feel guilty if I'm not working."



But for Jackson, who spent a lifetime working for others, says the term 'working' is relative now that he's working for himself. "Me pulling 14-hour days? I'm doing that for me. That doesn't feel like work," he says. "I'm dancing to my drum, not someone else's. This is my drum."



And that drum is a work in progress, says Jackson, who's never afraid to tweak his recipes or business model until it's a combination of the food-friendly memories of his youth, the future he envisioned in a jail cell and his latest knowledge gained from his experiences. Even Jackson's logo was an evolving effort. "I found an artist and I told him I wanted a conch, like a superhero, someone spreading joy across the country. And I wanted the letters MF on there, for 'make it fun, the MF Conch Czar,' he says, almost sincerely, because really, what else could MF stand for? "So he sends me back a drawing of a little skinny thing taking regular steps. I sent it back and told him I wanted that conch taking long strides. He fixed it. I sent it back again and told him to make his arms even bigger. He sends it to me again and it was good but it didn't feel right. So I told him to put a Napoleon jacket on that conch. When he sent it back, I took one look and I was like 'That! That's it! That's me! I'm the [make it fun] Conch Czar!'"



