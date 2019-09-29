Be upfront about work history

DEAR READERS: I recently spoke with someone who was let go from his job rather unexpectedly after several years of good reviews and fulfilling work. He is a 30-ish white-collar professional and in a position that doesn't require him to rush out and take just any old job right away, so he is taking time off to contemplate his next career move. When a prospective employer asks why he left his last job and what he did in the interim, what should he say?
While I personally think the decision to take time before moving on to a new position is a smart one, I wasn't sure what career experts would say. So I reached out to Michelle Reisdorf, regional vice president of Robert Half in Chicago (
), who told me that approach isn't all that unusual in today's job market.
"Due to the extremely low unemployment rate and demand for skilled candidates, we are seeing more workers take their time to find the right role instead of taking any job that comes their way," Reisdorf says. "Candidates are receiving multiple offers and many are witnessing friends, relatives and former co-workers land new jobs with increased salaries and in-demand perks. As a result, professionals are gaining confidence and many want to take time to strategize their next career move."
In fact, a recent Robert Half survey revealed that 43% of U.S. workers surveyed plan to look for a new job in the next 12 months.
"Not only are job seekers evaluating the role and salary, they are also taking into consideration the organizational culture, work-life balance, benefits and perks," Reisdorf says.
So how should these thoughtful job seekers handle the questions that inevitably will come when they begin the job hunt?
As always, honesty is the best policy.
"First and foremost, be truthful about why you were let go and why you're out of work. No need to go into a lengthy conversation, but be honest and succinct in addressing the gap," Reisdorf advises. "Rare is the job seeker who doesn't have at least one career gap in his or her work history. From being laid off because of a merger to taking time off for travel or care for an aging parent, there are many reasons why professionals may have employment gaps. ... Address any concerns a hiring manager might have by raising the issue in your resume and/or cover letter."
Letting prospective employers know you've kept up with developments in your field is also key.
For example, did you attend a conference, join a professional association, take a continuing education course or work in temporary or contract positions? Did you serve as president of an association or chair any event that enhanced your organizational and conflict-management skills? Reisdorf says those are the kinds of things to include on your resume or in your cover letter.
"Demonstrating that you remained professionally engaged will show that you have both initiative and up-to-date skills ... and that you haven't been stagnant in your skills development," she says.
The good news, Reisdorf says, is that most prospective employers understand that workers will have gaps in their careers at some point.
"Being proactive while addressing an employment gap eases any concerns a hiring manager might have right away," she concludes.
