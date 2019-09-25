Make Your Style A Priority

One of the big things I always suggest when shopping is to try something you've never worn before. Next time you're in a store surrounded by clothes (this can even be a big department store like Target), just reset your mind. Forget the stuff you usually select. Pick up the first few pieces that catch your eye, tell the voice in your head to quiet down if it's shouting negatives at you, and try them on. Maybe you discover a unique find or start seeing potential in wearing a new color, print or silhouette. Trying something different, even if you don't purchase it, means you're open to the possibility of prioritizing and revamping your style.