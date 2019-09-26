Inside the ark

And it is not only in soup kitchens on Long Island that the miracle of manna is repeated every day by holy people who are birthing God's miracles into this wounded world. I was in Israel once visiting a school for Jewish kids from Ethiopia. I kneeled down next to a young boy who was drawing a picture of a smiling dog. I asked him his name and he said "Moshe." I asked him why the dog in his picture was smiling and Moshe said to me, "Because I don't have to eat him." The manna is what we live from to keep our bodies and our souls alive.