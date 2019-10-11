South won the opening club lead with his ace and saw that the contract was cold if the hearts split 3-2. He could handle a 4-1 split if the ace were the singleton, regardless of which opponent held it, if he set the hand up properly. He cashed the ace and king of diamonds and crossed to dummy with the queen of diamonds. It was important to extract all of West's diamonds. A low heart from the table now catered to a singleton ace in either hand. Should East have a singleton ace, he would have to play it "on air" right now. A stiff ace with West and West would be endplayed and forced to lead a black suit to give South his twelfth trick.