With Bob Jones
East-West vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
S-A 3
H-K 7 6 3 2
D-Q J 10 9 2
C-6
WEST EAST
S-Q 9 6 2 S-8 7 5 4
H-A H-10 9 8 5
D-8 3 D-6 4
C-Q J 9 5 3 2 C-8 7 4
SOUTH
S-J 10
H-Q J 4
D-A K 7 5
C-A K 10
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
2NT Pass 3D* Pass
3H Pass 4D Pass
4H Pass 4S Pass
6NT All pass
*Transfer to hearts
Opening lead: Queen of C
South made a good common-sense decision when he bid six no trump. Six diamonds is the best slam, but six no trump is much better than six hearts. Slam in hearts will usually need a 3-2 heart split. Six no trump has chances even with a 5-0 heart split.
South won the opening club lead with his ace and saw that the contract was cold if the hearts split 3-2. He could handle a 4-1 split if the ace were the singleton, regardless of which opponent held it, if he set the hand up properly. He cashed the ace and king of diamonds and crossed to dummy with the queen of diamonds. It was important to extract all of West's diamonds. A low heart from the table now catered to a singleton ace in either hand. Should East have a singleton ace, he would have to play it "on air" right now. A stiff ace with West and West would be endplayed and forced to lead a black suit to give South his twelfth trick.
This line of play would do the trick on this lie of the cards, but South would still have good prospects if one opponent had A 10 9 x of hearts. He could guess the queen of spades or take advantage of having threats in three different suits for a possible squeeze.
Bob Jones welcomes readers' responses sent in care of this newspaper or to Tribune Content Agency, LLC., 16650 Westgrove Dr., Suite 175, Addison, TX 75001. E-mail responses may be sent to
.)
(c) 2019 Tribune CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.