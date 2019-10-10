What would you do as West after your ace of diamonds lead holds the first trick? The ace of spades can't do you any good, nor can a club be right. A trump shift might work, but it looks foolish with no ruffing threat in dummy. Should you try to cash the king of diamonds, declarer can ruff, cash one high heart, and lead a spade, catching you in a Morton's Fork Coup. If you duck your ace of spades, playing your queen, South will win with dummy's king, draw trumps with the help of a heart finesse, and lead another spade. You will win with your ace, perforce, but you won't be able to defeat the contract. The best you can do, in that scenario, is underlead your ace of clubs, but declarer prevails by just covering your club in dummy. Should you rise with your ace of spades, instead, South can discard two clubs on dummy's spades later.