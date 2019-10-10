With Bob Jones
North-South vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
S-K J 10 9 7
H-10 9
D-Q 6 2
C-10 8 6
WEST EAST
S-A Q S-6 5 4 3
H-6 H-Q 7 2
D-A K J 9 8 7 5 D-4 3
C-A 9 7 C-Q 5 4 3
SOUTH
S-8 2
H-A K J 8 5 4 3
D-10
C-K J 2
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1H Dbl 1S Pass
3H 4D Pass Pass
4H Dbl All pass
Opening lead: Ace of D
Today's deal, from a recent tournament, offers an interesting defensive problem. West was American Brad Bart. He is not known to us, but he must be a very fine player.
What would you do as West after your ace of diamonds lead holds the first trick? The ace of spades can't do you any good, nor can a club be right. A trump shift might work, but it looks foolish with no ruffing threat in dummy. Should you try to cash the king of diamonds, declarer can ruff, cash one high heart, and lead a spade, catching you in a Morton's Fork Coup. If you duck your ace of spades, playing your queen, South will win with dummy's king, draw trumps with the help of a heart finesse, and lead another spade. You will win with your ace, perforce, but you won't be able to defeat the contract. The best you can do, in that scenario, is underlead your ace of clubs, but declarer prevails by just covering your club in dummy. Should you rise with your ace of spades, instead, South can discard two clubs on dummy's spades later.
Bart found the winning defense at the table. He shifted to the queen of spades at trick two! The other defenses would have required good card reading and skillful play by declarer, but the queen of spades shift took away any chance for South. Nice shift!
