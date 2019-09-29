Does mentor simply want to help me?

Q: I have an extremely talented colleague who is offering to mentor me. I am thrilled but trying to figure out the catch. We've had long discussions and she insists the reward for her is to launch another woman into management. I had a rough childhood and find it impossible to believe I have a guardian angel. Should I trust her?



A: Yes, I know we've all been heard to beware Greeks bearing gifts (Trojan horse anyone?) and told that "there is no such thing as a free lunch." In general this advice is wise and true. Many people offering something for little financial gain are up to no good. If anything our business model works on overcharging and under delivering.



However, you've already done what I would recommend. If someone appears to offer something generous you definitely want to know what he or she is getting out of the deal. Any arrangement where someone feels taken advantage of will blow up and is not worth proceeding.



Do realize that rewards and benefits come in a variety of forms for different people. Some people find it rewarding and consider it part of their mission to see others succeed. Yes, be suspicious that most people have a hidden agenda. But, do know once in a rare while generous people may drop down from heaven in your path and make a huge impact on you.



The last thing you want to do when a rare person offers help is to refuse out of your bad experiences. Many clients I work with that had bad childhoods are great at giving and terrible at receiving.



Your guardian angel sounds genuinely interesting in "paying it forward." She must be impressed that you are talented and will make a large contribution to your field. She also would not be offering help if she did not know you were a grateful person who will look for opportunities to help her as well.



In my late teens my stepfather, who'd been generously paying for therapy, decided I should be done. My therapist offered to work with me for free as he knew I couldn't afford him. I thought he had lost his mind and asked him why. He said, "You are going to be an extraordinary clinician and make a big difference and I want to be part of making certain you do this." This powerful gift changed my life. I've also done this with exceptional clients already working with me. I can never pay him back nor forget his kindness. I am still connected to him today forty years later!



If blessed by the presence of a human guardian angel, know you'll receive such kindness rarely. The appropriate response is graciously receive, make every effort to express gratitude in word and deed, and find every opportunity to pay it forward.



The last word(s)



Q: The longer I'm in my career the more complicated problems I end up with. The quick solutions I try almost never work. Am I getting more stupid as I get older?



A: No, the joke that states, "I don't know the solution, but I admire the problem," is pertinent here. A truly complicated problem deserves your willingness to stare at it long enough to invent a solution worthy of its complexity!



( Daneen Skube , Ph.D., executive coach, trainer, therapist and speaker, also appears as the FOX Channel's "Workplace Guru" each Monday morning. She's the author of "Interpersonal Edge: Breakthrough Tools for Talking to Anyone, Anywhere, About Anything" (Hay House, 2006). You can contact Dr. Skube at www.interpersonaledge.com or 1420 NW Gilman Blvd., #2845, Issaquah, WA 98027. Sorry, no personal replies.)



