IF OCTOBER 16 IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Spend more time with friends or enjoy social outings as the next four to five weeks unfold. You could feel invigorated in November, when increased levels of energy may get you moving. Prepare for some potentially challenging conditions in December and January by getting organized and taking care of loose ends in advance. This is a time when past transgressions could be brought up and mistakes may have consequences. Do your best to follow through on your obligations, but don't take on extra duties unless they are mandatory. Don't launch new products or make major purchases. Wait until late March, when you are sharper than usual to make investment and business decisions. Next May could be a good time to widen your social network; join a club or organization.