Do this, not that when quitting your job

"I quit."
The most important thing to remember about leaving a job is right there in that short statement: I. After all, you're quitting for your own benefit. If you're leaving as a vendetta or to make someone else's job more difficult, you'll probably be the one paying the price in the end. Your interests come first. And if you decide those interests are best served by you moving on to a new employer, then make your move. But there are ways to leave a job and ways not to leave a job. We put together a brief "do this, not that" list you can reference if you're considering handing in your resignation.
Do this: Plan ahead. You may want to leave in a blaze of glory but not if you have no idea where you'll be getting money from once whatever remaining paychecks you have coming to you run out. The best-case scenario is that you find a new job before giving your two-week notice but if that's unrealistic, look for some alternative forms of income you can tap into once you're no longer on the payroll.
Not that: Spend away. Don't plan on continuing spending like you still have a full-time job -- unless, of course, you do. Small things like two or three trips to Starbucks a day or larger ones like that weekend excursion to Vegas may need to be curtailed so that your income can be used on life's necessities while you're searching for a new gig.
Do this: Maintain your professionalism. There's no need to chop down everything and everyone in your path on the way out the door. Ultimately, it will make you look bad. And it could easily come back to haunt you on social media or when you're one of two job finalists in a future HR office.
Not that: Go nuts on social media. Take it easy with the "Freedom!" Instagram posts and tweets. You quit your job, like millions before you. You can be sentimental and nostalgic but don't be a jerk. No one likes a gloater, especially one who may end up answering one of those "Stuff Envelopes at Home" ads to make ends meet. Besides, I'm betting your pal Karma's Insta account is locked and loaded, just waiting for you to lose a little face.
Do this: Stay in contact with your peers. Keep in touch, especially with those you admire and respect. And don't think you can move on without keeping in touch with your friends. Work friends are like family -- you take them for granted because you see them every day. When you leave, it can be difficult to replace those relationships so here's some advice: Don't replace them. Sure, those texts, emails and occasional meet-ups may not replace the daily face-to-face conversations but that won't diminish the relationships you established when you were working on the same team.
Not that: Become a stalker. Don't critique every piece of news about the company with your former co-workers, every minute of every day. Don't coincidentally meet them in the lobby every day. Let them get on with their work while you get on with your life.
Do this: Put it in writing. Most companies will insist that you send an official letter or email announcing your resignation and indicating your final day of work. It's not only a good document for the company it's also a keep-worthy document for you. You wouldn't want someone to turn around and claim you were fired for a job you actually left on your own free will so you cc a copy of that resignation letter to your personal email address.
Not that: Tell people beforehand. You can certainly speak about your situation with your close friends at work but letting everyone know you plan on quitting before you actually quit doesn't serve any purpose other than riling up a possibly already agitated department or worse -- for you -- making you look foolish when you continue working there for another six or seven years. It's best to keep things under wraps until you know you're certain you want to make a move.
Do this: Keep confidential information. If you've signed a nondisclosure agreement while employed by your company, it's likely still in effect for a period of time after you leave. If certain plans or projects are shared with the wrong people, your former co-workers will know who was responsible.
Not that: Assume no one knows what happened at a previous job. Forget that even though your professional community may seem large, the internet has made those within it much more connected. Take a quick look at your LinkedIn profile and see how many people your contacts' contacts know -- there's a serious sense of smallness in seemingly large communities. When you're applying for a job with Mrs. Gray, who works with Mr. Orange, who is a contact of Mr. Pink, it might be a little tough to deny that one time you slammed a potted plant on the floor after a well-timed "I'M OUTTA HERE!" at a job because "you were too stupid to know better." Bad work stories have a long shelf life.
Do this: Attend your exit interview. Depending on your company's policies, you may have a mandatory exit interview or you may not be offered one at all. If you are, take it. And if you aren't, ask for one. It's a good way to get closure on your job and a productive way to offer constructive feedback for those employees who remain with the company as well as those who are on their way.
Not that: Break out the blowtorch. Don't think of the exit interview as a chance to settle scores. If you think you have some helpful advice, certainly share. And if you have information about how a certain employee or supervisor is actually engaged in damaging or illegal acts, you absolutely should pass that information on, if you haven't already. But if you're mad that John from accounting shows up every day at 9:20 instead of 8:55 like you, keep it to yourself. Petty complaints make the complainer look worse than the complainee and most HR specialists will tell you they aren't really interested in discussing personality conflicts or office gossip.
