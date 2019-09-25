Be sure to research company's policy on outside employment

DEAR READERS: I have an acquaintance who plans to apply for a medical leave from her job. She asked if I knew whether the Family and Medical Leave Act allows her to take a part-time, lower-stress job if she is granted a leave.



I did a bit of digging and found out that the answer has more to do with company policy than with the FMLA. That's because the act doesn't specifically prohibit outside employment by an employee on FMLA leave except as a result of the employer's established policies.



That means employees who have this question should be sure to find out if their employer "has a uniformly applied policy governing outside or supplemental employment," information from the U.S. Department of Labor says.



"Such a policy may continue to apply to an employee while on FMLA leave. ... An employer which does not have such a policy may not deny benefits to which an employee is entitled under FMLA on this basis unless the FMLA leave was fraudulently obtained."



So, are you wondering why someone would be able to take on another job while on leave?



"The reasoning is that different jobs have different requirements of employees," explains Fiona Arnold, a career coach and current director of Red Crest Careers ( redcrestcareers.com). "A particular illness may make the completion of one job impossible, while not restricting the completion of others."



The bottom line: If you're considering taking a medical leave of absence but want to continue working in some other capacity for a different employer, be absolutely sure you understand your company's policy regarding outside or supplemental employment.



(Kathleen Furore is a Chicago-based writer and editor who has covered personal finance and other business-related topics for a variety of trade and consumer publications. You can email her your career questions at kfurore@yahoo.com.)



