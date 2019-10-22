Today's Birthday (10/22/19). Write, share and connect this year. Contribute steady love and energy for domestic flowering. New love and romance enliven the winter before a professional shift requires adaptation. Change your story next summer, inspiring career growth in a new direction. Express and connect for common passion.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Harmony could require effort. Don't show a loved one unfinished work. Keep polishing the details on a creative project. A lucky connection bridges a gap.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Beautify a mess at home. Find family solutions. You can get what you need. Discover practical solutions through conversation. Diplomacy and communication resolve a concern.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep your sense of humor. Miscommunications could confound and delay things. Don't gamble with the rent. Friends help you make an important connection.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Abundance can be yours. Don't stir up jealousies or controversy. Costs are higher than expected. Take advantage of a lucky and profitable opportunity.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Discover a personal good luck omen or sign. Fortune rewards your initiative, courage and persistence. Imagine the result you want and go for it.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Avoid risk or expense. Simplify things. Review where you've been and consider future plans. Restore your energy with good food and extra sleep.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Help others on your team understand a subtlety that you recognize. A lucky opportunity beckons. Cheer everyone on. Together you can win.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- A lucky professional opportunity appears. Like a diamond in the rough, it may not look like much. Make sure that foundations are strong and that demand is high.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Monitor road and traffic conditions before dashing off. Guard against overdoing things. Take the easier route. Rest frequently. Research ways around an obstacle.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Review numbers and monitor budgets. You can see hidden potential. It may not look luxurious. Fix things up together and watch the values rise.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Avoid a temporary clash between love and money with your partner. Stay gracious and forgiving of mistakes. Make plans for the future together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep practicing. Luck benefits self-discipline and initiative. Get feedback from trusted doctors, coaches and colleagues. Your performance is growing stronger. Polish the rough spots.
