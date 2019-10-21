Today's Birthday (10/21/19). Success takes root in creativity, connection and communication this year. Steadily contribute for home and family. Love enchants you anew this winter before your career takes a new direction. Some news requires adaptation next summer, leading to a professional growth phase. Share for what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Create projects for romance, art and beauty. Enjoy favorite games, activities and people. Relaxation, nature and entertainment feed your playful heart. Have fun together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Realize domestic dreams with soap, water and maybe a coat of paint. Imagine possibilities for textiles, lighting or color. Keep an inspiration journal. Research options.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Gather information. Avoid distractions. Stay on track. Communications, promotions and creative projects can get dreamy results. Focus your attention for the best results.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Keep taking care of business to create positive cash flow. Infuse communications with heart and a dream will approach reality. Polish sales and marketing materials.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You're getting stronger. A personal dream appears within reach. Persistence and determination move you closer, one step at a time. Talk about what you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Look back for insight on the road ahead. Consider ancestors, mentors and elders. What would they advise? Postpone crowds, noise or distractions. Meditate and rest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Strategize with teammates. Discuss dreams, visions and ambitions. Social events lead to amazing connections and synchronicity. Hold meetings, gatherings and parties. Have fun with friends.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Focus on practical professional tasks, especially regarding communications, sales and marketing. Edit, craft and polish for beautiful results. Avoid controversy or distraction. Stay in action.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Dream big. Expand your boundaries and frontiers. Travel and explore. Long-distance communication sends you in interesting new directions. Wait to see what develops.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Financial conversations with your partner can lead to agreement about the results you would love to produce together. Listen generously. Strategize for growth.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Coordinate errands, responsibilities and actions with your partner. Find efficiencies to conserve energy, time and money. Avoid risky business. Patience pays off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Your work and health seem energized. Discuss goals with advisers. For best performance, work with trusted doctors, trainers and coaches. Practice and grow stronger.
