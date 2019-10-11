Today's Birthday (10/11/19). Creative collaborations provide satisfying results this year. Persistent focus helps you realize a domestic vision. Love lights up your family this winter before work responsibilities require action. Work out a miscommunication next summer before your career leaps to new heights. Diplomacy wins ... and you're a master.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- You're getting stronger and more attractive. Leave self-doubt behind for a while. Take on practices that inspire and motivate you. Pursue a personal passion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Everything seems possible. Make sure you know what's required before committing. Consider options and wait for developments. Don't touch savings. Meditate. Listen to your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Push for a group cause. Teamwork gets you farther, faster. Learn more quickly with an experienced coach. Follow rules carefully. Pool talents and resources.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Your professional attention is in demand. Focus on producing excellent results. Guard against impulsive reactions or snap judgments. Consider details carefully. Weigh pros and cons.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Get into an expansion phase. Monitor traffic for the best timing and route. Allow time for scenic detours and roadside attractions. Learn new views.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Negotiate favorable terms on an investment. Keep stashing funds for a rainy day. Reduce debt where possible. A trickle builds over time.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Make an agreement with your partner and punctuate it with optimism. Determine what another wants. Consider shared goals. Discuss possibilities and review options.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Guard your health. Resist impulsive moves that could land you in hot water. Maintain routine practices and pour energy into work to meet increasing demand.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Someone attractive catches your eye. Open the door to romance when it comes knocking. Practice your arts, talents and charms. Work your magic.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Clean and clear domestic clutter. Discover forgotten treasures and hidden beauty. Share nostalgic reflections while practicing a favorite family tradition. Include comfort food.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Research and write your story. Listen to diverse views. Make a strong case and line up supporting data. Document your source material.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Maintain a steady tempo to keep cash flow constant. Find safe places to stash your treasure. Guard against technical issues. Ask for what's due.
