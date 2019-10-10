Today's Birthday (10/10/19). Benefit through communication, connection and creativity this year. Small tasks over time can fulfill a domestic dream. Winter gatherings delight before professional matters call. Sidestep a communications barrier next summer before scoring a professional win. Gather, connect and share what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Consider something you think you know with beginner's mind, as if for the first time. Discover surprising aspects of a familiar subject. Make plans to realize a long-term dream.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- A community effort grows stronger through diversity of viewpoints. An opportunity could have long-term benefits. Pursue a shared vision or mission. Satisfying results are available.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Do the work and profit. Measure the ground taken. Money saved is money earned. Important people are paying attention. Focus for a powerful performance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- What would you like to learn? A lucky break lights the way. Get materials and tools. Research through personal experience as well as another's viewpoint.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate for financial growth. Let your partner know what you need. A lucrative opportunity appears. A dream seems within reach. Work together for common gain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Strengthen a close connection by sharing what's in your heart. Authenticity is contagious. Another respects your honesty and vulnerability. Learn and grow together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Good news benefits your physical work, health and fitness. It energizes your performance and illuminates a path to achieving a long-desired goal.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Your love life takes an unexpected twist for the better. You have a secret power source. Keep promises and bargains. Have fun with someone sweet.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Handle practical details on a domestic project. Surprises have positive benefits. Take advantage of a windfall. Discover treasures and place them agreeably. Create harmony.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Learn from an experienced teacher. Grasp the practical implications of what you're discovering. A creative dream seems within reach. Research, study and write.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- You can see where to focus your efforts for greatest profit. Analyze basic structures to reinforce them. Keep doing what works. Harness a lucrative opportunity.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- A personal dream appears within reach. You have an unexpected advantage. Consider the consequences before acting. Accept divine inspiration. Choose your course and go.
