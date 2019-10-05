Today's Birthday (10/05/19). Communication arts produce benefits this year. Consistent attention at home pays long-term dividends. Home beautification projects flower this winter before professional changes require adaptation. A communications twist next summer leads to rising professional influence and status. Share an inspiring story and invite participation.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Stay focused at work; hidden problems could arise. If something goes against your grain, turn it down. Follow rules carefully. Strengthen and reinforce structures.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Slow down and reconsider your route. A barrier blocks the path. Work with someone who can see your blind spot. An experienced guide makes a difference.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Stay thrifty and frugal. Adhere to existing financial responsibilities before agreeing to take on more. Reinforce structural elements to grow shared accounts. Cover the basics and keep things simple.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Collaborate with your partner. Don't get talked out of what you want. Find a win-win solution and avoid a conflict. Put promises in writing.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Work could interfere with play. Aim for balance. Practice mental and physical discipline. Gather support for your project. Accept assistance to outsmart the competition.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Don't try to force anything. Wait for better conditions to pursue romance. Play by the rules and work your plan. Get creative and enjoy the game.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Decrease clutter at home. Go for clarity and free space. Keep your end of bargain, especially with family. Continue to take action on a shared dream.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Stay attentive to shifting dynamics. Notice the unspoken as well as what's said. Keep your word. You're gaining influence and responsibility. Speak out.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Sell stuff you no longer need. Generate lucrative new possibilities that utilize your talents and experience. Stick to the budget and stay in action.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Take time for yourself. Enjoy a spa moment or try a new style. Prepare your presentation before stepping into the spotlight. Polish your message.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 6 -- Old assumptions get challenged. Prepare for a new direction. Get tools and supplies together. Consider what came before and what's ahead. Reinforce foundations.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Pay attention to public opinion. Keep a positive outlook and find ways to decrease stress or tension. Share resources, inspiration, motivation and energy.
