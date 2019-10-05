With Bob Jones
Q 1 - Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-10 8 7 6 2 H-A 9 5 D-K 9 C-K 8 6
Right-hand opponent opens 1C. What call would you make?
Q 2 - North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-Q 7 5 H-5 4 3 D-Q 10 8 7 C-J 5 2
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1NT Dbl Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 3 - East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-A 9 4 H-A 6 4 2 D-8 C-A J 6 5 2
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1C 1H 2D 2H
Pass Pass 3H Pass
?
What call would you make?
Q 4 - Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-J 2 H-A K 7 3 2 D-A 9 8 3 C-J 3
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1H Dbl Redbl 2C
?
What call would you make?
Q 5 - North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-K 6 2 H-A Q D-Q J 2 C-A K Q 7 3
As dealer, what call would you make?
Q 6 - East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-10 6 3 H-A Q 10 4 D-A 4 2 C-A 8 2
Right-hand opponent opens 1S. What call would you make?
Look for answers on Monday.
Bob Jones welcomes readers' responses sent in care of this newspaper or to Tribune Content Agency, LLC., 16650 Westgrove Dr., Suite 175, Addison, TX 75001. E-mail responses may be sent to
.)
(c) 2019 Tribune CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.