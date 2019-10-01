With Bob Jones
North-South vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
S-Q 4 2
H-Q 2
DA J
C-Q 10 7 6 5 3
WEST EAST
S-J 10 7 3 S-9 8
H-A J 10 8 6 3 H-9 7
D-7 6 4 D-K 10 8 5 3
C-Void C-J 9 4 2
SOUTH
S-A K 6 5
H-K 5 4
D-Q 9 2
C-A K 8
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1C Pass 2C* Pass
3NT All pass
*Club support, forcing for 1 round, at least invitational values
Opening lead: Jack of H
A good rubber bridge player, or an expert in a team game, would consider this a boring deal. They would win the opening heart lead with dummy's queen and lead a low club to their eight. This safety play would guarantee them five club tricks on any lie of the club suit, protect their king of hearts, and assure them of at least 10 tricks. Ho-hum.
What about for the rest of us who led a club to the ace at trick two? We could still make the contract with some good judgment and, perhaps, a little x-ray vision. This would be the position:
NORTH
S-Q 4 2
H-2
D-A J
C-Q 10 7 6 5
WEST EAST
S-J 10 7 3 S-9 8
H-A 10 8 6 3 H-9
D-7 6 D-K 10 8 5 3
C-Void C-J 9 4
SOUTH
S-A K 6 5
H-K 5
D-Q 9 2
C-K 8
South leads the king of clubs and West has an awkward discard. West must keep all his spades. A diamond discard and South can cash the ace of diamonds and play four rounds of spades. This would end-play West and force a heart lead up to South's king. A heart pitch instead and South could exit with the king of hearts. The defense would not be able to prevail. I leave it to interested readers to follow through on the subsequent play.
