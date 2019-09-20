Artificial stone is not waterproof

For years I've offered a simple phone consultation service to homeowners in distress so they can get the straight answer from someone who doesn't have a dog in the fight. I'm really troubled by Amanda's plight because each week the number of serious defects I hear about from homeowners is growing fast. The reasons for the defects are many. As insane as this sounds, I'm even dealing with this situation within my own family as my daughter's new dream home construction project has turned into a nightmare. I'm not building her home because she lives too far away from me.