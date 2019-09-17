Lockers going the way of the dinosaur, and PE classes

Michaelsen can't produce a definitive reason for the locker's unpopularity but he has a few theories, among them, the rise of backpacks, allowing students to essentially carry their lockers with them at all times. "Block" schedules, consisting of four classes per day, mean fewer books to bring to school daily. Technology also has played a role; the introduction of Chromebooks, one for every student, means more textbooks on hard drives and in the cloud.