IF OCTOBER 11 IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may have big dreams and the energy to accomplish them during the upcoming two to three weeks. A heightened sense of ambition might be yours in November, but extra responsibilities can keep you too busy to pursue your fantasies. Don't initiate anything new, and be sure to meet all your existing obligations like a trooper, because your work and integrity may be held up to scrutiny. Steer clear of investment strategies and business offers in December, when your maneuvering skills are at a low point. Your hard work and high standards could pay off in February, when someone or something could become a permanent fixture in your life. February is an excellent time to begin new health routines, kick bad habits and find the time to pursue childhood hobbies with an adult set of tools.