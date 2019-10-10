IF OCTOBER 10 IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may be filled with enthusiasm during the next two to three weeks and ready to wrestle any problems to the ground. During November, remain discreet, hardworking and highly organized for the best success. Don't initiate anything such as a new job or take out a loan. Your ability to make an intelligent appraisal of financial offerings could be out of kilter in December, so focus on having carefree times with friends and family. If you can take a vacation, you can relax in a mellow environment. January is a good time to address health issues and introduce new habits, such as a better diet or exercise programs. You might receive some recognition for your efforts in February.