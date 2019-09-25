Try a different shape this season

Food lovers hear a lot of talk these days about seasonal cuisine. Still, there are also some dishes that know no season--or are, to put it another way, foods for all seasons. One of my favorites, served in many of my restaurants, falls into this wide-ranging category: pizza.
When you think about it, of course, the reason has everything to do with the toppings. Arrange slices of sun-ripened heirloom tomato and dollops of fresh, creamy mozzarella, then top the baked results with a fresh basil julienne, and you have a classic summer pizza. Complement bites of winter squash with blue cheese and maybe some crumbled cooked sausage, and it's a robust winter pizza.
You get the idea: The dough itself provides a perfect canvas to showcase whatever seems most seasonal.
So what would I recommend right now for a pizza, with autumn just beginning? First, bear in mind that it may still seem like summer outside, with early autumn days sometimes still muggy. So we don't want a pizza that seems too heavy.
Yet, it's worth acknowledging that summer truly is over by including ingredients that are a little more autumnal, like woodsy mushrooms, meaty-tasting eggplant and dark greens like the always available prewashed baby spinach leaves now sold in supermarkets just about everywhere.
Let me also suggest another nod to the season: Shape the pizza differently, forming it into a calzone. The term, from an Italian word for an old-fashioned trouser leg because of its elongated baggy shape, describes what is basically a pizza turnover.
Calzones are easy to make: Just arrange the filling over half of the rolled-out dough circle's surface, then fold the other half over and pinch the edges to seal them. The calzone bakes in about the same time a pizza would: 12 minutes on a pizza stone or baking tiles in a 500°F (260°C) oven.
The result is a perfect seasonal treat: more robust and sustaining than a pizza might be, thanks to the generous amount of filling, yet still light and freshly flavored.
Imagine making these calzones the featured dish at an informal autumn party. Have all the fillings prepped and ready to put on the dough, letting guests assemble their own and slide them in the oven. You could even add other ingredients that seem appropriate to the season: some cooked sausage, perhaps; or crumbled blue cheese; or maybe a few chopped sun-dried tomatoes, as a bright reminder of the season just passed.
Make an extra batch or two of my easy pizza dough recipe, too, and freeze it. That way, you'll be prepared for more calzones filled with seasonal ingredients as the months unfold from autumn into winter.
VEGETABLE CALZONES
Makes 4
Wolfgang's Pizza Dough (recipe follows), separated into 4 equal balls, or good-quality store-bought pizza dough
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra as needed and for brushing
2 cups (500 ml) sliced fresh shiitake mushroom caps
1 cup (250 ml) thinly sliced slender Asian eggplant rounds
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 cups (500 ml) shredded mozzarella cheese, about ½ pound (250 g)
2 cups (500 ml) shredded Fontina cheese, about ½ pound (250 g)
4 cups (1 l) packed prewashed and dried baby spinach leaves, stems removed
8 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Make Wolfgang's Pizza Dough in advance (see instructions below).
Place a pizza stone or baking tiles on the middle rack of the oven and preheat the oven to 500°F (260°C).
Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large nonstick sauté pan and 1 tablespoon of oil in a medium nonstick sauté pan, both over medium-high heat. Add the shiitake mushroom slices to the large pan and the eggplant slices to the medium pan and lightly season both vegetables with salt and pepper; sauté, stirring frequently, until both vegetables are tender, 7 to 10 minutes, adding a little more oil if needed. Transfer the vegetables to 2 plates and spread them out to cool.
On a lightly floured surface, stretch or roll out each ball of dough into an 8-inch (20-cm) circle. Leaving about a 1-inch (2.5-cm) margin on the edge, divide the mozzarella evenly over half of each circle; then add the Fontina, spinach, mushrooms, and eggplant, finishing with the Parmesan. Moisten the edge of each dough circle with water and fold the top half over to enclose the filling. Pinch firmly all along the edges of the half-circle to seal in the filling securely.
Slide a flour-dusted baker's peel, pizza peel, or rimless baking sheet under a calzone and transfer it to the oven, carefully sliding it onto the pizza stone or tiles. Add as many more calzones as will fit comfortably. Bake until the dough is nicely browned, about 12 minutes. Carefully remove from the oven to a serving platter and brush the tops with olive oil. Serve immediately, carefully cutting each in half if you've only had room to bake 2, distributing the halves while you bake the other two calzones in the same way.
WOLFGANG'S PIZZA DOUGH
Makes 4 balls, each 6 ounces (185 g)
1 package active dry yeast
1 teaspoon honey
1 cup (250 ml) warm water, 105°F to 115°F (40°C to 46°C)
3 cups (750 ml) all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
In a small bowl, dissolve the yeast and honey in ¼ cup (60 ml) warm water.
In a food processor, combine the flour and salt. Add the oil, yeast mixture, and remaining water; process until a ball forms. Turn out onto a clean work surface and knead by hand until smooth and firm, about 3 minutes. Cover with a clean, damp towel and let rise in a cool spot for about 2 hours.
Divide into 4 equal balls. Work each by pulling down the sides and tucking under. Repeat four or five times. On a smooth, unfloured surface, roll under your palm until smooth and firm, about 1 minute. Cover with a damp towel and let rest 1 hour. The balls can be wrapped in plastic and refrigerated for up to 2 days; or frozen for up to 3 months, to be thawed in the refrigerator overnight before use.
