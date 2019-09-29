System violations

"I think that if you agree to play a system, you play it," I replied. "For example, suppose you use a forcing 1NT response to a major-suit opening. You open one spade with J 9 6 5 2, Q 4, K Q 5, A Q 3 and hear a 1NT response. You have to bid two clubs, which is the correct systemic action. You can't pass just because you sense that 1NT may be your best contract."