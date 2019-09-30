Weekly bridge quiz answers

With Bob Jones
Q 1 - Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-10 8 3 H-A 2 D-Q 8 C-K J 8 6 4 2
Partner opens 1H and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
A - Standard Goren players should bid 2C, showing their 10 points. 2-over-1 players should bid 1NT, intending to bid 2NT next to show 10-11 points that way. Neither is wrong.
Q 2 - North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-A Q 3 2 H-J 7 D-Q 10 3 2 C-J 6 5
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
2NT Pass 3C Pass
3S Pass ?
What call would you make?
A - You have enough to dream about slam, but not enough to go looking for it. Bid 4S.
Q 3 - East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-A K Q 5 4 H-A Q 7 2 D-10 C-K Q 8
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1S Pass Pass Dbl
?
What call would you make?
A - Start with redouble. This tells partner that it is probably your hand in high cards, despite his inability to respond to the opening bid. You can bid hearts later.
Q 4 - Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-K 10 7 3 H-A 3 D-A J 8 5 3 2 C-10
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1D 2C Dbl* Pass
?
*Negative
What call would you make?
A - It's easy and safe to bid 2D, but if your side has a game, it is much more likely to be in spades. Bid 2S.
Q 5 - North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-K Q J 10 7 6 5 2 H-Void D-A 5 C-9 6 5
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1C 1H Pass ?
What call would you make?
A - It almost doesn't matter what the previous auction was. If 4S is still available when it gets to be your turn, then that's your bid. Bid 4S.
Q 6 - East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-K J 2 H-10 5 3 D-A C-Q J 8 5 4 2
As dealer, what call would you make and what is your plan?
A - This hand is worth an opening bid, so start with1C, intending to raise 1H or 1S by partner to the two level.
