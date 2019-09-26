Salvation is an act of God, and a gift from God

A: Imagine having a wealthy relative, and one day an attorney advises that he or she has died and left you a million dollars that has been deposited in your name. You are told you can draw it out at any time. What would you do? Would you say, "Well, this cannot be true; I'll just forget about the call?" No, you would act on it, accepting by faith that what the attorney had told you was true; you were now a millionaire.