A new suit

What does it mean when a player who has already found a fit then bids a different suit? At a low level, it's usually a game try. At a high level, in a non-competitive auction, it is often a control bid, looking for a possible slam. In a competitive auction, however, the goal is to buy the auction at the proper level or stop bidding and defend against the opponent's contract. The side-suit bid carries a message -- "Partner, if you are short in my side suit, we should probably be defending. If you are long in my side suit, we have a double fit and we should probably try to play the hand. You decide."