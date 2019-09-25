A new suit

With Bob Jones
Neither vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
S-8 7
H-K Q 10
D-8 7 3 2
C-A 8 7 4
WEST EAST
S-Q 3 2 S-A K J 10 9 6 5 4
H-J 8 7 3 H-Void
D-K 10 D-9 4
C-K 9 6 2 C-J 10 5
SOUTH
S-Void
H-A 9 6 5 4 2
D-A Q J 6 5
C-Q 3
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1H Pass 2H 4S
5D 5S All pass
Opening lead: Ace of H
What does it mean when a player who has already found a fit then bids a different suit? At a low level, it's usually a game try. At a high level, in a non-competitive auction, it is often a control bid, looking for a possible slam. In a competitive auction, however, the goal is to buy the auction at the proper level or stop bidding and defend against the opponent's contract. The side-suit bid carries a message -- "Partner, if you are short in my side suit, we should probably be defending. If you are long in my side suit, we have a double fit and we should probably try to play the hand. You decide."
North in today's deal wasn't on that wavelength. He had a pretty good defensive hand and he chose to defend. It could have been worse -- he might have doubled. The five-spade contract rolled home due to the favorable location of both the ace of diamonds and the queen of clubs.
This deal is from a team competition in Europe some years ago. After the same auction, North at the other table knew that his long diamonds would hurt his side's defensive prospects, so he bid on to six hearts. Six hearts was actually a better contract than five spades, just not as lucky. Declarer could handle the 4-0 trump split, but he still needed the diamond finesse. When that lost, the contract went down one, but it was a good result for his team.
