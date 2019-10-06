When he raised me, especially with a bet of that size, it probably meant either a flush or a straight bluff. He also might have been drawing with either a king or jack of spades. A straight was the worst holding I'd expect a raise from, although some good players would be able to identify my range (one pair a lot, two pair sometimes) and raise their two pair on the river. If they ran into more aggression from me, those hands turn into cheese. The button has to consider what I'd call 200 more with, into a pot of 175, on the river. If I had a flush myself, I likely wouldn't reraise unless I had the nut flush.