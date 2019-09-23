Weekly bridge quiz answers

With Bob Jones
Q 1 - Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-A 10 6 4 3 H-A D-A K J 9 8 3 C-K
Right-hand opponent opens 1H. What call would you make?
A - The hand is strong enough to start with a double, but you'll never catch up after an aggressive heart raise on your left. Better to bid 2D. If anyone at the table finds a bid, you'll be in control.
Q 2 - North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-A 10 9 7 H-A 6 D-K 3 2 C-A J 5 2
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT Pass 2C 3H
?
What call would you make?
A - Partner is very likely to be looking for spades, and you have a great hand for him. You might be letting East off the hook, but bid 3S.
Q 3 - East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-Q 9 6 5 4 3 H-A K 10 9 D-7 C-4 2
As dealer, what call would you make?
A - A rare hand that we would pass with a six-card spade suit and nine points. The spades are too weak and the hearts are too strong, and it isn't quite a 1S bid. Pass.
Q 4 - Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-K 6 H-A 10 6 D-A 10 7 2 C-A 9 6 4
Partner opens 1D and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
A - You have slam to investigate before settling for a game. If you play inverted minors, 2D is a good start. Otherwise, bid 2C.
Q 5 - North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-A Q 8 3 H-J 9 5 3 D-Q 4 C-Q 8 3
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1D Dbl Redbl 1S
1NT ?
What call would you make?
A - You barely have enough to justify your first bid. Don't even think about bidding again. Pass.
Q 6 - East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-A J 9 H-Q 7 6 4 D-A 6 3 C-9 7 2
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1C Pass 1H Pass
2H Pass ?
What call would you make?
A - You are worth a game invitation and 2NT is the most descriptive bid. Also, it will let you out of hearts if partner has raised on three-card support.
