The disappearing loser

With Bob Jones
East-West vulnerable, East deals
NORTH
S-J
H-A Q 9 8 2
D-8 7 5
C-A 10 4 3
WEST EAST
S-8 4 2 S-Q 10 9 7 6
H-5 4 H-K 3
D-Q J 10 6 D-A K 4 3
C-J 9 8 6 C-Q 7
SOUTH
S-A K 5 3
H-J 10 7 6
D-9 2
C-K 5 2
The bidding:
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1S Pass Pass Dbl
Pass 3H Pass 4H
All pass
Opening lead: Queen of D
It's a good idea to have a plan when you start to play a hand, but your plan should be based on common sense as well as probabilities. When common sense tells you that a plan won't work, make a different plan.
South ruffed the third round of diamonds and counted his losers. It looked like he had two diamond losers and one club loser, which meant that he couldn't afford to lose a heart trick, or so he thought. He took the heart finesse right away, losing to the king, and eventually lost a club trick to finish down one. Was this the right plan?
We don't think so. What were the chances that West held the king of hearts? He didn't respond to his partner's opening bid and he had already shown up with the queen and jack of diamonds. The king of hearts also would give West six points and he almost certainly would have responded to the opening bid. Better would be to lead a heart to the ace, hoping to drop a singleton king. When that doesn't happen, cash the ace and king of spades, shedding a club from dummy, and ruff a spade. Cash the ace of clubs, lead a club to the king, and ruff the last spade. Now exit with a heart, hoping East only has the king remaining in hearts and that he started with only two clubs. On this lie of the cards, East would be forced to yield a ruff-sluff and South would have his contract. Good plan!
