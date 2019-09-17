With Bob Jones
Both vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
S-6 5 4
H-10 8 7 3 2
D-10 5
C-K 7 3
WEST EAST
S-K Q J S-10 9 8 7 3
H-Q 6 5 H-J
D-K Q 9 8 D-7 4
C-J 10 5 C-Q 9 8 6 2
SOUTH
S-A 2
H-A K 9 4
D A J 6 3 2
C-A 4
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
2NT Pass 3D* Pass
4H All pass
*Transfer to hearts
Opening lead: King of S
We like South's decision to jump to game over the transfer bid. Note that there would be some play for game opposite that dummy even without the king of clubs. The king of clubs makes it easier, but the hand still requires some careful play. Opener should "jump accept" a transfer bid made at the three level far more often than a transfer made at the two level.
South won the opening spade lead with the ace and immediately continued the suit. West won and shifted to the jack of clubs. South won with his ace and now carefully cashed one high heart, the ace, before playing the ace and another diamond. South could afford to lose a ruff to an opponent holding two or three hearts, but not to an opponent with a singleton heart. Cashing one high heart made sure that wouldn't happen.
Declarer won the club continuation from West and led a heart to his king. His cross-ruff was set up perfectly and he could not be prevented from ruffing diamonds in the dummy and ruffing dummy's last spade and last club in his hand. West eventually took a trick with the queen of hearts, but that was the only other trick for the defense. Making four. Well played!
(Bob Jones welcomes readers' responses sent in care of this newspaper or to Tribune Content Agency, LLC., 16650 Westgrove Dr., Suite 175, Addison, TX 75001. E-mail responses may be sent to
.)
(c) 2019 Tribune CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.