Baker Street bridge

"The professor was virtually compelled to misguess," Holmes said. "He is a nefarious character, but he is capable of logical thought. When I led a spade at the second trick, Moriarty inferred that I thought you might have a queen. But when you failed to hold the queen of spades, you must have the queen of clubs. Moriarty assumed that if I had all the missing honors, I would have defended passively. But I double-crossed him."