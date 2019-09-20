We can never be good enough to earn Christ's love, but in His grace and mercy He has made a way for all to enter into His salvation through repentance of sin. "All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one, to his own way" (Isaiah 53:6). He says to us today, "I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd gives His life for the sheep ... and they will hear My voice" (John 10:11, 16). Do not turn away from His voice calling you into His salvation today.