From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Q: I have been a sort of black sheep in my family and brought heartache to my parents who are now deceased. I have a lot of regret but can't do life over again or ask forgiveness from them. How can a person find relief? -- R.F.
A: The Bible tells us that God loves sheep. Think of Jacob cheating his brother, Esau, out of his rightful inheritance and his father's blessing. Or Manasseh, rebelling against his godly father King Hezekiah and doing everything in his power to stamp out his father's heritage. Yet, in time God humbled both Jacob and Manasseh, and they became God's servants. It is never too late to turn to God.
No matter who we are or what we have done (or haven't done), God still loves us, and He yearns to welcome every one of us home -- even the black sheep. And although it may be surprising, all of us who call earth home are black sheep in God's eyes, for we all have sinned and rebelled against God.
Never doubt the depths of God's love -- not even for the wayward black sheep. Jesus Christ, the suffering Lamb of God, died for every sheep and waits as the Good Shepherd to welcome His flock.
We can never be good enough to earn Christ's love, but in His grace and mercy He has made a way for all to enter into His salvation through repentance of sin. "All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one, to his own way" (Isaiah 53:6). He says to us today, "I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd gives His life for the sheep ... and they will hear My voice" (John 10:11, 16). Do not turn away from His voice calling you into His salvation today.
(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)
(c)2019 BILLY GRAHAM LITERARY TRUST DISTRIBUTED BY TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.