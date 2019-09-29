When a bad beat feels like a win

I recently played a wild hand in a $10-$20 no-limit cash game in Las Vegas.
The player in first position raised to $80. The players in second position and middle position called. I looked down to find 8s 8d in the small blind and also called.
There wasn't much merit to three-betting from out of position with a hand that has large implied odds. When you can see a relatively cheap flop with a hand that has large implied odds, you should usually just call.
The player in the big blind announced that he was calling in the dark due to his amazing pot odds. This was clearly a recreational player, but I was unsure if he was goofing around or not. Some players think they're obligated to call with any two cards when getting reasonable pot odds. They aren't concerned with the number of players in the pot. To be clear, you should NOT call with any two cards in this spot.
The flop came 8h 7h 5c, giving me top set. I checked.
I could have led, but I thought there was a good chance one of my opponents would bet, allowing me to check-raise to a large amount. I generally don't like leading in this spot because most players will call with overpairs and draws while folding everything else. If a bet will induce your opponents to play well, you probably want to choose a different action.
The big blind and the initial raiser checked. The player in second position bet $300 into a pot of $400, and the player in middle position called. I was already counting the money that was about to be in my stack.
Sticking with my plan, I check-raised to $1,300. The big blind thought for a long time before folding. Then, to my surprise, the initial raiser went all in for $620 on top of my $1,300 bet. The other players folded, and I happily called.
The turn brought the Ac, followed by the Kd on the river. My opponent showed Kc Kh and won the pot. Bad beat!
Even with pocket kings, it should have been an easy fold for my opponent when he faced a bet, a call and a check-raise. Even if there was a $300 bet and two callers, K-K should probably fold. An overpair is a fairly weak holding when there's a lot of postflop action on a coordinated board.
After the hand, the player in the big blind claimed he had 6d 4d and folded his straight. He defended his play by saying he thought I either had either a set, a strong draw or the nut straight, and he didn't want to gamble because $12,000 was a lot of money to him. I later found out that he had bought in for $1,000 and had run it all the way up to $12,000.
This was an extreme example of someone playing scared. He flopped a big hand and still didn't want to put his stack at risk even though his main opponent (me) almost certainly didn't have the nuts, since a sensible opponent would fold 9-6 preflop.
Even though I got unlucky, it could have been a lot worse if the big blind stuck around, because I certainly would have lost $8,000 more. When you can make the best hand fold and the worst hand call, you have to view the hand as a success even if you lose money.
(Jonathan Little is a professional poker player and coach with more than $6 million in live tournament earnings. He is also the author of numerous best-selling poker books, including his recent ebook, "The Main Event With Jonathan Little."
@JonathanLittle.)
