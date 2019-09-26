YOUR DAILY ASTROLOGY, For release 9/26/19 for 09/26/19

IF SEPTEMBER 26 IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may be filled with enthusiasm as the next three to four weeks unfold but could cause misunderstandings if you attempt to get your way at the expense of someone else. This is not a good time to force issues, interview for new positions or negotiate terms. Your romantic ideals could become a priority in late October and early November, making that a good time for a vacation or to enjoy some one-on-one time with an affectionate partner. Put business projects on the back burner, as the down-to-earth practical touch needed to develop viable plans might be lacking. December can be an ideal time to break away from people and things that have held you back or to make key changes. February may be the best time to focus on your career or business aspirations because you will have the opportunity to implement new ideas while you are most adept. A key relationship may need to be adjusted or abandoned in order for you to move forward.