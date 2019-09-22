YOUR DAILY ASTROLOGY, For release 9/22/19 for 09/22/19

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Mireille Enos was born in Kansas City, Mo., on this date in 1975. This birthday star's role as Sarah Linden on "The Killing" earned her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. She also starred as Alice on "The Catch" and as JoDean on "Big Love," and she currently portrays Marissa on "Hanna." Enos garnered a 2005 Tony nomination for her performance as Honey in the stage production of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"



ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you keep plugging away, you'll get somewhere. Changing your tactics or your habits might be counterproductive in the upcoming week. If you concentrate and exercise self-discipline, you'll do better.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When it seems that all you do is work, work, work, it's good to know that at least you have co-workers who offer some social contact on the job. Take advantage of the brief, happy diversions when they occur.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It isn't enough to have soaring imagination and the capacity to dream. You may want to harness a vision and apply your creative ideas to a project or pet hobby in a practical way during the week ahead.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): A partner may be more concerned with practical affairs or a job that needs to be done than with cuddling and entertainment. In the week ahead, you may want to focus on being as supportive as possible.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your purposefulness could put you in the driver's seat. If you work hard to complete a job, you might outshine the competition. Avoid impulsive changes that can create misunderstandings later this week.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have no doubt that drive and determination will get it done. Someone else may have the imaginative and delightful concepts, but you have the self-discipline to turn those ideas into a solid reality.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your serious side may emerge in the week ahead, so take advantage of it: Keep busy with useful tasks. Don't turn a mild misunderstanding into something it isn't or let a sudden change undermine your confidence.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend time with yourself rather than others and bathe in thoughtful retrospection. There may be a lesson you can learn from your past experiences. Put social ambitions on the back burner this week.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You are in a cycle of self-improvement and growth. Repeating a positive mantra will boost your spirits if anything goes wrong in the week ahead. You can always find something positive to say and do.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If everything is organized, you will be more efficient. Prioritize tasks so that your life becomes a smooth-running machine. You may hit a stone wall if you try to change the terms of a relationship in the week ahead.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Expect to pay your own way. Your ability to intuitively understand how to best use your money is at a high point. As the week progresses you may need to call upon your coping skills to deal with erratic people.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You like to escape from the ordinary and may find plenty of opportunities to do so in the upcoming week. Look for new and interesting ways to bring some fun into your exercise routine.



IF SEPTEMBER 22 IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your high energy levels and super-sensible approach to problems during the upcoming three to four weeks make it easier to relax and enjoy the fruits of your labors. Your idea of relaxation may be a game of touch football or another competitive team sport, or treating yourself to a day at the spa. Taking a vacation might become a priority in October, when you are more romantically inclined and yearn to escape into some fantasy-driven world. If you can, hold off on financial decisions and save changes in the way you do business until late January, when you are more astute than usual. Focus your thoughts on achieving financial security or putting some of your better business ideas into action. Your ambitions may be fine-tuned by March, when showing you can be a responsible person might be the best thing you can do.



(c) 2019 TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.