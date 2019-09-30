Paint laminate cabinets

Before painting, if you purchased new hardware drill new mounting holes and test the hardware fit and alignment. Dust the surface and use masking tape to cover any nearby walls or appliances. Apply a tile and laminate primer or B-I-N, a pigmented shellac, to all surfaces and let dry. Then apply one or two topcoats of paint with drying time in between. If you use a water-based paint, plan on it taking several days to dry; less time is necessary if you use an oil-based topcoat. Remove the masking tape make any touch-ups if necessary, and install new drawer pulls and knobs available in a wide range of styles and prices.