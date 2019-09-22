Pocket kings propel Ensan to Main Event title

The 50th annual World Series of Poker at the Rio in Las Vegas culminated with the $10,000-buy-in No-Limit Hold'em World Championship, better known as The Main Event. This year's edition attracted 8,569 players, making it the second-largest Main Event in WSOP history.
It took 10 long days for a winner to emerge, and the tournament ended in a memorable hand. It happened in Level 43 (blinds of 2 million-4 million, plus a 4 million ante), on the 301st hand of the final table. That's when Hossein Ensan raised to 11 million with Kh Kc, and Dario Sammartino defended his big blind with 8s 4s.
The 10s 6s 2d flop was interesting, as it gave Sammartino a flush draw. Nonetheless, he checked and opted to just call a bet of 15 million from Ensan, who was still ahead with his pocket kings (also known as "cowboys").
After the dealer burned and turned the 9c, Sammartino checked for the second time, and Ensan kept the pressure on with a bet of 33 million. Sammartino, who picked up a gutshot straight draw to a seven, then sprung to life with an all-in check-raise for 140 million.
In poker, "fold equity" is the equity players can expect to gain due to their opponent(s) folding to a bet. Here, Sammartino didn't have a made hand, but if Ensan didn't either, then perhaps Sammartino could get him to fold by check-raising all in. His fold equity was tied to his chances of success.
Some players might have been deterred by the shove, but not Ensan. He snap-called and was one card away from winning poker's most prestigious title. According to the math, Ensan was a 72.7 percent favorite to win the hand, while Sammartino had a 27.3 percent chance of hitting one of his outs, which included any spade or seven.
The dealer burned one last time and put out the Qc on the river. Sammartino missed and had to settle for second place, though he had $6 million in prize money to help ease the pain.
"It is the best feeling I have in all my life," the 55-year-old champion said.
Ensan, who was born in Iran but moved to Germany 30 years ago, had achieved the pinnacle of poker success after taking up tournament poker just six years earlier.
"I am so happy," Ensan said in a post-victory interview. "I thank my fans at home in Germany, also in Iran, and my fans, my buddies here. This is the best feeling in my life. Unbelievable! I am so happy, I'm here with the bracelet in hand. What can I say?"
What the poker world had to say after the fact was that the new champion had kept his composure, played well, used well-timed aggression to his benefit, and was fully deserving of the victory.
Congratulations to Hossein Ensan on becoming the 2019 WSOP Main Event champion and taking home a prize of $10 million.
