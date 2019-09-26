LINDA C. BLACK HOROSCOPES for 9/26/19

Today's Birthday (09/26/19). Ask for what you want this year. Provide stable, reliable attention for domestic harmony and beauty. Fix up your place for family gatherings this winter, before adapting to a career shift. Summer diplomacy corrects a misunderstanding, before a professional spotlight shines your way. Express your passion.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Trust a crazy hunch about your physical work or health. Watch for surprises or potential collisions. Take it easy, and handle priorities close to home.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Make no assumptions, especially regarding love and romance. If you want to know something, ask it directly. Symbols don't get through. Focus on short-term goals.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Take advantage of a bargain for your home. Find domestic solutions for free or secondhand. Handle immediate objectives, and resolve long-term solutions later.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- A conversation could get uncomfortable. Focus talk and action toward urgent matters. Revisit this issue later; for now, listen and offer resources and connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Divert a trickle from positive cash flow toward savings. A steady stream of pennies adds up over time. Replenish reserves, and handle short-term priorities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Expect energy surges, and balance activity with rest. A surprise requires personal attention. Grab a short-term opportunity, and find longer-lasting solutions later.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 5 -- Slow down, and reconsider your actions. Recent changes require adaptation. Invest in efficiency. Check suppositions against current data. Imagine possible scenarios. Rest and shift plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- A team project requires a temporary fix. Solutions arise in conversation. Take immediate action to grab an opportunity. A window is closing. Upgrade later.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- A career opportunity takes quick action. Expect a test. Practice makes perfect. Words can be deceptive. Run reality checks and balances. Leave misconceptions behind.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- You can learn without direct experience. Discover tricks, cultures and views through another's perspective. Avoid risk and expense. Read, watch and investigate. Explore nearby.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Strategize with a partner for financial gain. Collaborate to get necessary funding or support. Intuition guides you. Grab a temporary opportunity without expensive risk.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- A partner's view is important. Don't make an important decision until you've worked it out together. Consider logistics, practical details and emotional impact.
